The Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula sits on the southern edge of Fort Missoula, its Mission Revival historic exterior hiding decades’ worth of peeling paint, broken fixtures and a few dead birds inside.

Developer Max Wolf wants to bring the early 20th-century building back to life with an application for a Historic Preservation Permit from the city that would also allow for commercial and residential development. Some Missoulians committed to the legacy of the Old Post Hospital oppose Wolf’s designs.

“We just think it’s an amazing place,” said one opponent, David McEwen with the Save the Fort group. “There’s no place for residential or commercial.”

McEwen is supported by approximately 50 public commenters who have voiced opposition to the redevelopment effort. Their complaints center on maintaining the historic character of the building and surrounding grounds.

“This is a bad idea,” one commenter wrote on Engage Missoula, the city's online outreach forum. “Putting homes there would ruin the area. How many times have Missoulians given money to Fort Missoula to help keep it special? If this goes through, it will all have been for nothing...”

“…Modern development will detract from the historic significance as well as be disrespectful of the land’s Indigenous history and the history of those held at the internment camp at Fort Missoula,” wrote another.

Wolf is proposing two commercial buildings, townhome-style dwelling units – some designated as workforce housing – and an event center, in addition to extensive rehabilitation work to spruce up the hospital facility.

His team – which worked on other rehabilitation efforts in Missoula like the Radio Central Building renovation – estimates cleanup of the hospital alone could cost millions of dollars and take about two years. Wolf would need support from the Historic Preservation Commission, then the Planning Board and then the Missoula City Council to move forward.

“We’re talking a lot of work,” said David Gray with DVG Architecture and Planning.

Opponents of the plan are generally supportive of the much-needed rehab that would take place at the hospital, but they draw the line at the additional elements of the proposal.

Wolf’s team, meanwhile, believes the comprehensive approach makes the massive refurbishment effort viable.

“To be honest, these buildings don’t get chance after chance after chance to be saved,” Gray warned.

Gray argued that because the building is part of a historic district, but not on the historic registry by itself, its future could be in jeopardy. He said the old hospital is embroiled in a “fight against time.”

But McEwen and others with Save the Fort believe there is ample support for the building rehab among the community, without needing to incorporate additional development on the site.

“There’s got to be another solution,” he said. “It’s too soon to be putting houses out there.”

To McEwen and his wife, Shirley Juhl, the priority should be recognizing the site’s historic value as part of the Fort and the Japanese Internment Camp during World War II.

The developers feel they can maintain the historicity of the hospital while also meeting other pressing needs in the area, which include housing and commercial space for workers and guests to the Fort.

“It’s been a really thoughtful process,” said Gray.

The Historic Preservation Commission will hear the proposal on Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m.