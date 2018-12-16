The Stevensville Fire Department was dispatched to the Stevi Cafe in the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Stevensville at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for smoke coming out of a heater.
Upon arrival, the fire department found the second-floor apartments full of smoke, according to a press release by the Stevensville Fire Department. The tenants were evacuated and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and property losses have yet to be determined.
Fire Chief Jeff Motley reported that the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the cafe, which did not have working smoke alarms or a sprinkler system.
Motley said in the press release that the first-floor cafe suffered severe fire, smoke and water damage where the fire originated. The second-floor apartments sustained moderate smoke damage and the adjacent public library also sustained minor smoke damage.
A resident of one of the eight apartment units above the restaurant reported the fire after smelling smoke.
The Stevensville Fire Department received additional support from firefighters from the Florence, Three-Mile and Victor fire departments, as well as the Marcus Daily ambulance.
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and the Stevensville Police Department coordinated traffic as parts of Main Street were shut down as the fire burned.
Community members and the Stevensville city government are working with the American Red Cross to provide temporary housing for the nine residents displaced as a result of the fire.
“While this is an unfortunate event, we are blessed that Stevensville is a generous community that will rise to the occasion when our neighbors find themselves in a time of need and support,” Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey said in the press release.