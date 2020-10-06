Fire near Marion springs to 10 acres

A wildfire southeast of Marion grew from 1 acre to 10 Tuesday afternoon as firefighters scrambled to get the late-season blaze under control.

The Hubbard fire 1 mile east of Hubbard Reservoir was burning in grass, brush and timber, according to Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation spokesman Ernie Nace. A 10-person hand crew backed up with two helicopters and seven fire engines was engaged on Tuesday afternoon. Smith Valley Rural Fire, Marion Rural Fire, Evergreen Rural Fire and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Fire departments have all contributed assistance.

Hot, dry weather is forecast to continue across western Montana through Thursday or Friday before a rain front moves into the region. While the cooler fall nights and shorter days have helped firefighters restrain fire growth, anticipated breezy conditions during the weather change could help fires escape control.

“With the dry conditions, eliminating unnecessary starts is crucial,” Nace warned on Tuesday. “(We recommend) no debris burning until we receive a significant amount of moisture. Please put campfires dead out.”’

