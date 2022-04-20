Flathead construction company owner gets 70 months for fraud scheme

The owner of a construction company in the Flathead Valley was sentenced on Tuesday for defrauding multiple customers and using their money on personal expenses.

Craig M. Draper, 55, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud. He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Draper, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is also ordered to pay $543,859 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy presided.

Court documents say Draper moved to the Flathead Valley in 2017 and started a company called ADI Builders. Draper took money from 25 people for construction materials, but failed to get said materials or complete any projects, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The victims included customers, vendors and former employees, some of whom experienced financial hardship because of Draper's schemes, the news release said.

He bid on several jobs, including building pole barns, shops and residential remodels. On numerous occasions, Draper would invoice customers for specific expenses associated with their construction projects.

One customer received a $59,002 invoice from Draper, which included $8,000 in charges for siding. The customer wired Draper the full amount but never received siding from his company.

Draper is accused of using those funds on personal expenses unrelated to the project, including paying a company in Iowa for trophies for the winners of car races, paying an outfitter in Utah and making cash withdrawals. He also paid $9,500 to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to lease their racetrack.

Judge Molloy dismissed nine other wire fraud counts and two money laundering counts under the terms of a plea agreement reached by the defense and prosecution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

