Florence-Carlton Gay-Straight Alliance founder speaks out

Supporters of the middle school's Gay-Straight Alliance argue that requiring permission slips to participate threatens the existence of the club, particularly for the students who need it most.

“I will sign a permission slip for my kids to be in the GSA, however somebody down the road may not be able to get their parent to sign that permission slip because they don’t think it’s right,” McLaughlin said. “And then that is the kid that loses out, that’s the kid that needs this group more than anything because they don’t have anyone else.”

Some said requiring permission slips might force a student to come out to their parents about their sexuality before they are ready.

Those opposed to the group expressed concerns their parental rights are being taken away. They worry about the secretive nature of being part of a group that you don’t feel comfortable disclosing to your parents.

“The fact is, that anything done in secret or in hiding, there is an underlying motive that cannot be good,” commenter Danell Miller said.

Other commenters explained that students might not feel safe coming out to their parents.