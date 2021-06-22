Florence-Carlton school board tables student club discussion — again

“Are you really saying parents are going to opt out of art club, band club or any other club that’s offered in Florence? This is about the GSA club and parents who are in fear that their child is part of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Kayla Johnson, a graduate of Florence-Carlton.

One commenter said that he’s had a change of heart about the Gay-Straight Alliance through the monthslong debate about student clubs.

“I, too, thought that was the right call at first. After much education, soul searching and listening I realized now how wrong I was,” said Tony Ey, who was previously employed by the district and described himself as typically a conservative voter. “If these kids are uncomfortable asking their parents’ permission, then these are the kids that need the GSA more than anyone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I will be the first to say I was wrong,” he continued. “If it gives just one kid the support they need to get through the teenage years then so be it.”

Florence-Carlton public schools superintendent Brian Rayburn told trustees that they had five options on how to move forward with the student club policy — maintain the original policy written in 2019, table discussion to a later meeting, approve the draft policy from the May meeting, require permission slips, or allow parents the option to opt out.