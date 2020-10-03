Forest action plan targets wildfire, pests and jobs

“Some people are mistakenly looking at this and saying we’re planning on logging 3.9 million acres,” said Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Chief Sonya Germann. “That’s one of the tools we employ, but the forest action plan is more about coordination of projects already happening.”

Germann said any patch of forest can represent many different values, including jobs, lumber, open space, biodiversity, recreational values, water and wildlife habitat. And many separate decision-makers have authority there. For example, the Missoula County commissioners have oversight on building projects in heavily forested parts of Grant Creek, while the Forest Service and DNRC are responsible for prescribed fire treatments and thinning projects. The action plan reinforces connections among those decision-makers so chances for cooperation or efficiency get grabbed.

“For anybody who thinks about the risk of wildfire in their community, this helps demonstrate the need where those priorities exist across the state,” said Tim Love, retired Seeley Lake Ranger and member of the plan’s advisory committee. It also helps sort out the kinds of projects that might pay for themselves through logging, and which ones would need support from state or federal funding.

