Forest action plan targets wildfire, pests and jobs

Montana’s fast-changing forests require its land managers to work better together, according to a draft action plan on its way to Gov. Steve Bullock’s office.
Insect infestations, lengthening wildfire seasons, and home building in high-risk fire zones on 3.8 million acres of forested land will get attention through the plan. That includes about 500,000 acres in the Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI, where home-building has put residents at high risk of wildland fire danger. It also includes 123,000 acres considered crucial drinking water source watersheds.
The plan excluded about 7 million acres of forest already covered by other management programs or that didn’t have enough baseline data to provide direction. And it’s separate from a 5-million-acre priority landscape plan based on the 2014 Farm Bill, which coordinated U.S. Forest Service activity with state forestry projects.
“Some people are mistakenly looking at this and saying we’re planning on logging 3.9 million acres,” said Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Chief Sonya Germann. “That’s one of the tools we employ, but the forest action plan is more about coordination of projects already happening.”
Germann said any patch of forest can represent many different values, including jobs, lumber, open space, biodiversity, recreational values, water and wildlife habitat. And many separate decision-makers have authority there. For example, the Missoula County commissioners have oversight on building projects in heavily forested parts of Grant Creek, while the Forest Service and DNRC are responsible for prescribed fire treatments and thinning projects. The action plan reinforces connections among those decision-makers so chances for cooperation or efficiency get grabbed.
“For anybody who thinks about the risk of wildfire in their community, this helps demonstrate the need where those priorities exist across the state,” said Tim Love, retired Seeley Lake Ranger and member of the plan’s advisory committee. It also helps sort out the kinds of projects that might pay for themselves through logging, and which ones would need support from state or federal funding.
Support Local Journalism
“The plan recognizes the value of having infrastructure in Montana, so what is removed through thinning and treatment can be utilized,” Love said. “This way we can capture some of that value through saw logs, post-and-pole material or wood chips. If we don’t have that, it goes up in smoke.”
Research shows about 1.6 million acres of Montana forest have been damaged by western spruce budworm, 12 million acres by pine bark beetles and another 5.3 million acres by a mix of other evergreen tree pests and diseases. The action plan suggests efforts to improve water quality, expand research on pest resistance and treatment, and act on climate-change solutions.
For fire, the plan calls for more community education and outreach to help residents make their property fire-resistant, treat landscapes with prescribed fire and increase firefighter effectiveness while mitigating the effects of climate change.
To support timber jobs, the plan calls for keeping a reliable timber supply for mills, encouraging the use of wood products and increasing the use of stewardship contracting.
For the forest’s biological needs, the plan calls for improving habitat for native species, maintaining connected landscapes and watersheds, and mitigating the effects of climate change on biodiversity. Separate sections focus in the needs of wilderness areas with minimal human impact and urban forests where human development is already intense.
“As a County Commissioner, I know healthy forests mean healthy communities,” said Mark Peck, Lincoln County Commissioner and member of the advisory council. “The release of the draft Montana Forest Action Plan is the result of over a year’s worth of work done by the Montana Forest Action Advisory Council, and we are already working to utilize the plan at the local level to coordinate work across different land ownerships that will make our community more wildfire resilient and improve the condition of our local forests.”
MFAAC seeks public input on the draft document until October 23. After the public comment period closes, the Council will deliberate and send a final version to Bullock in December.
Comments may be submitted by email to montanaforestactionplan@mt.gov or by visiting www.montanaforestactionplan.org [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] and using the “Submit Public Comment” option. All comments received will be made available for public review.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!