Forest plan critics come to Missoula

Late last year, a grizzly bear advisory group appointed by the governor convened in Missoula to hear input about how the state manages grizzly bears. Gov. Steve Bullock formed the group to give the Montana public a voice in how the state manages grizzly bears for the long term, assuming they are removed from federal Endangered Species Act protection in the near future.

The U.S. Forest Service has spent years preparing a revised Forest Plan to guide their management and released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement Dec. 20. Now open for public comment, it lays out four alternative courses of action for future management of the forest.

On Wednesday, the speakers alleged that the plan fell short in several ways, from its lack of quantifiable standards to inadequate fishery protections. And before and during the discussion, they said it wouldn’t adequately protect a key patch of the bears’ historic range.

“It’s really important, and what conservation biologists have said, is that we’ve got these isolated populations of grizzlies that are genetically isolated, and really need to be connected, and then the other key thing is establishing a third major subpopulation in the central Idaho wildlands,” said Bader.