Forest plan critics come to Missoula

The U.S. Forest Service isn’t doing enough to protect grizzly bears in its new plans for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, say some area environmental groups.
“This is really the sweet spot for some of the very best habitat in the region,” said Mike Bader, a consultant with the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force.
The bears’ management was one of many concerns that the Task Force, Friends of the Clearwater and WildEarth Guardians shared at a meeting they hosted with about 20 guests at the Missoula Public Library on Wednesday night.
The plan itself does not address grizzly bear management, but a recently released Draft Environmental Impact Statement concludes that the offered alternatives would contribute to the bears’ recovery, and that none of them would keep the Bitterroot Ecosystem from supporting the bears if they reach the area.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests cover 4 million acres in northeast Idaho, just across the state line from Montana and the Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests. “This area supports biodiversity and connects that biodiversity to Montana,” said Katie Bilodeau, an attorney with Friends of the Clearwater.
Late last year, a grizzly bear advisory group appointed by the governor convened in Missoula to hear input about how the state manages grizzly bears. Gov. Steve Bullock formed the group to give the Montana public a voice in how the state manages grizzly bears for the long term, assuming they are removed from federal Endangered Species Act protection in the near future.
The U.S. Forest Service has spent years preparing a revised Forest Plan to guide their management and released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement Dec. 20. Now open for public comment, it lays out four alternative courses of action for future management of the forest.
On Wednesday, the speakers alleged that the plan fell short in several ways, from its lack of quantifiable standards to inadequate fishery protections. And before and during the discussion, they said it wouldn’t adequately protect a key patch of the bears’ historic range.
“It’s really important, and what conservation biologists have said, is that we’ve got these isolated populations of grizzlies that are genetically isolated, and really need to be connected, and then the other key thing is establishing a third major subpopulation in the central Idaho wildlands,” said Bader.
The Forest Service’s planning documents maintain that the bears are not known to appear in the Nez Perce-Clearwater. But the forests do overlap with the Bitterroot Recovery Zone, which is thought to contain suitable habitat for the bears. And during his talk, Bader displayed a map of bear sightings near the Bitterroot Recovery Zone, running between the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem around Glacier National Park, and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
“In the big picture, why these forests are so important is that you can see that they’re both core habitat for a substantial subpopulation for grizzly bears, but also linkage for bears to move between the (Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem) through this area down to the Yellowstone and back and forth. So unless a grizzly population is re-established in this area, we can’t have grizzly recovery in the larger northern Rockies,” he said.
The forests’ northern portion, the Draft EIS predicts, has low enough road densities (about one mile of road per square mile of forest) that would allow for connectivity between the Bitterroot and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.
Gary Macfarlane with Friends of the Clearwater disputed that notion. “The Forest Service is not protecting the habitat or the corridors so they can get to this recovery area,” he said before the talk, noting that in addition to road densities, factors like motorized use and insufficient camper education can also affect grizzly survival.
The U.S. Forest Service was not able to provide comment for this story Wednesday. But as the public comment period moves forward, Friends of the Clearwater and their allies plan to continue raising these and other concerns.
“We’re asking people to make special comments on grizzlies,” Macfarlane said. “Grizzlies are coming back in the area. It’s perhaps the best habitat in the lower 48.”
The Forest Service will take public comment on the Bitterroot National Forest Plan through Sunday, April 20. In addition, the Forest Service will host a meeting on the plan in Missoula on Saturday, Feb. 22. For more information and to view the planning documents and submit comments, visit fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/landmanagement/planning.