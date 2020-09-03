Forest Service rule would speed up energy leasing

That’s important because of the split authority over the nation’s underground mineral resources. While the BLM can sell leases for energy exploration, the Forest Service has responsibility to analyze exploration projects for their impact on landscapes, wildlife habitat, recreation activity and other public uses. The division was a critical factor in the recent dispute over energy leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area southwest of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and Glacier National Park, where BLM leases sold in the 1980s were found to have ignored Forest Service requirements to consider historical and cultural concerns of the Blackfeet Tribe. After more than 30 years of litigation, the final lease was revoked in June, and other leaseholders relinquished their claims for cash settlements and refunds from the Department of Interior and private groups.