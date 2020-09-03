Forest Service rule would speed up energy leasing

Citing geopolitical energy security, the U.S. Forest Service plans to “appropriately suspend, revise, or rescind those (federal regulations) that unduly burden the development of domestic energy resources” on public lands.
The agency has started a 60-day comment period on its proposed oil and gas leasing rules, which were published in the Federal Register on Tuesday. The proposals would move the Forest Service in closer alignment with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. BLM oversees leasing and management of the nation’s underground resources, while the Forest Service has authority of the surface forests and grasslands above those resources.
The changes also come in response to an order by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to “boost productivity on national forests and grasslands,” according to an agency press release. Perdue signed a secretarial order pledging that alignment with the Interior Department during a visit to Missoula in June.
“Updating our regulations about oil and gas resources will help us be more efficient, while improving customer service,” Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in the press release. “The rule would promote responsible development of our nation’s vast energy resources while preserving the surface resources of national forests and grasslands.”
The move comes at the same time a release of internal BLM documents show that agency has been fast-tracking its own energy lease project approvals. In June, President Donald Trump made an executive order directing the agency to find emergency shortcuts to National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act analyses as a way to speed up economic activity.
“This was a needed revision to the regulations to address statutory and other requirements enacted since the regulations were promulgated in the 1990s,” Forest Service spokeswoman Babete Anderson said of the proposal, which comes as oil and gas exploration activity has slumped industry-wide. Forest Service lands accounted for 0.6% of the nation’s oil production and 0.3% of its natural gas in 2018, according to the agency.
The Forest Service’s Federal Register publication notes its “proposed rule would remove references to other laws and regulatory requirements, particularly with respect to complying with NEPA and the Endangered Species Act and their implementing regulations(.)” It adds that while the citations would be removed, “Forest Service lessees must still comply with all applicable laws and regulations.”
“That tells me they’re sending a message — they’re anticipating more changes to those laws,” said Nada Culver, senior policy council for the National Audubon Society. “It’s the administration saying to the Forest Service, ‘we’re not interested in compliance with NEPA and the ESA.”
That’s important because of the split authority over the nation’s underground mineral resources. While the BLM can sell leases for energy exploration, the Forest Service has responsibility to analyze exploration projects for their impact on landscapes, wildlife habitat, recreation activity and other public uses. The division was a critical factor in the recent dispute over energy leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area southwest of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and Glacier National Park, where BLM leases sold in the 1980s were found to have ignored Forest Service requirements to consider historical and cultural concerns of the Blackfeet Tribe. After more than 30 years of litigation, the final lease was revoked in June, and other leaseholders relinquished their claims for cash settlements and refunds from the Department of Interior and private groups.
“What they’re doing is trying to make the Forest Service look more like the BLM,” Culver said. “Both are multiple-use agencies, but the Forest Service has additional commitments in guidance, looking at the conservation and stewardship of surface resources. And the Forest Service doesn’t highlight energy development the way BLM does. The big difference is the way they handle oil and gas leasing.”
BLM manages the subsurface rights to about 700 million acres of the nation’s mineral estate. The Forest Service has surface jurisdiction of about 193 million acres of that. Forest Service spokeswoman Anderson said the proposed rules would not prioritize oil and gas development over other uses of the national forests and grasslands.
Forest Service acting director of minerals and geology management David Rosenkrance said the new rule also cleaned up numerous outdated procedures in place since the 1990s. For example, it removes references to post-decisional appeals because the Forest Service has changed its appeals procedure.
“Sometimes it is just as minor as changing terminology to be consistent,” Rosenkrance said. “It brings clarity to the operator and what they need to do.”
The proposal also reduces the opportunities the Forest Service has to analyze or review leasing decisions, calling them “duplicative administrative procedures.” And it would limit the Forest Service to analyzing specifically named resources, which critics charge would prevent it from considering cumulative impacts of forces like climate change or new information on wildlife habitat use.
“Once a lease is issued, it’s very difficult for the Forest Service or any surface manager to try and walk that back,” said Jeremy Nichols, Climate and Energy Program Director for WildEarth Guardians. “This is why it’s so critical the Forest Service has as much authority as possible to say no to proposed leasing. This severely weakens that authority.”
The Forest Service is accepting public comments on the proposed rules until November 2.
