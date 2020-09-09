Glacier Park curtails service

Labor Day isn’t exactly a season-ending event, but it did mark a significant reduction in service at Glacier National Park.
Campground access ended Monday at Fish Creek front-country campground, the only one open for the 2020 season. Backcountry camping permits remain available, with the permit office in Apgar open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31. Check the backcountry campground status page for current availability.
A portion of the Apgar Campground will open for primitive camping on Sept. 25, with reduced fees and only vault-toilets available. Potable water will be available there until Oct. 6. All sites are offered first-come, first-served with no reservations accepted.
The high-mountain chalets at Granite Park and Sperry close to the public after breakfast on Sept. 13. Lake McDonald Lodge and Camp Store closes Sept. 23, and the Village Inn at Apgar closes Sept. 28. The Rising Sun Camp Store at the east end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road closes Sept. 9 at noon, and the Two Dog Flats Grill closes Sept. 8.
Swan Mountain Outfitters guided horse trips remain available until Sept. 20, and Glacier Guides hike and overnight backpacking trips will continue until mid-October, weather-dependent.
Visitor information services at Logan Pass continue through Sept. 27. Potable water will no longer be available at Logan Pass after Sept. 11. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will remain open to Logan Pass and beyond as weather permits, with several temporary closures already occurring in the past week. The road will be closed to motor vehicle traffic at Avalanche on Oct. 19, although bicyclists and hikers can continue to use it as weather conditions allow.
For additional information, visit the park’s website or call park headquarters at 406-888-7800.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!