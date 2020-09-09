Glacier Park curtails service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day isn’t exactly a season-ending event, but it did mark a significant reduction in service at Glacier National Park.

Campground access ended Monday at Fish Creek front-country campground, the only one open for the 2020 season. Backcountry camping permits remain available, with the permit office in Apgar open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31. Check the backcountry campground status page for current availability.

A portion of the Apgar Campground will open for primitive camping on Sept. 25, with reduced fees and only vault-toilets available. Potable water will be available there until Oct. 6. All sites are offered first-come, first-served with no reservations accepted.

The high-mountain chalets at Granite Park and Sperry close to the public after breakfast on Sept. 13. Lake McDonald Lodge and Camp Store closes Sept. 23, and the Village Inn at Apgar closes Sept. 28. The Rising Sun Camp Store at the east end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road closes Sept. 9 at noon, and the Two Dog Flats Grill closes Sept. 8.