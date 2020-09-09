 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glacier Park curtails service

Glacier Park curtails service

{{featured_button_text}}
Glacier National Park 03 (copy)

A Glacier National Park Ranger drives on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Labor Day isn’t exactly a season-ending event, but it did mark a significant reduction in service at Glacier National Park.

Campground access ended Monday at Fish Creek front-country campground, the only one open for the 2020 season. Backcountry camping permits remain available, with the permit office in Apgar open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31. Check the backcountry campground status page for current availability.  

A portion of the Apgar Campground will open for primitive camping on Sept. 25, with reduced fees and only vault-toilets available. Potable water will be available there until Oct. 6. All sites are offered first-come, first-served with no reservations accepted.

The high-mountain chalets at Granite Park and Sperry close to the public after breakfast on Sept. 13. Lake McDonald Lodge and Camp Store closes Sept. 23, and the Village Inn at Apgar closes Sept. 28. The Rising Sun Camp Store at the east end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road closes Sept. 9 at noon, and the Two Dog Flats Grill closes Sept. 8.

Swan Mountain Outfitters guided horse trips remain available until Sept. 20, and Glacier Guides hike and overnight backpacking trips will continue until mid-October, weather-dependent.

Visitor information services at Logan Pass continue through Sept. 27. Potable water will no longer be available at Logan Pass after Sept. 11. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will remain open to Logan Pass and beyond as weather permits, with several temporary closures already occurring in the past week. The road will be closed to motor vehicle traffic at Avalanche on Oct. 19, although bicyclists and hikers can continue to use it as weather conditions allow.

For additional information, visit the park’s website or call park headquarters at 406-888-7800.   

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart begins drone delivery tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News