GARDINER - Sen. Steve Daines has asked the Interior Department to use a legal exemption to help out gateway community volunteers who are keeping national park bathrooms clean and roads cleared in Montana.
Daines wrote acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Saturday, advising him to allow some federal spending to supplement volunteer maintenance efforts. President Donald Trump shut down portions of the federal government on Dec. 22 in a dispute with Congress over $5 billion he is demanding to build a wall on the nation’s southern border.
The shutdown has furloughed about 13,000 federal workers in Montana, including Interior staff at Yellowstone and Glacier national parks as well as Forest Service and other Department of Agriculture agencies. The federal government is the second-largest employer in the state.
Since the shutdown, visitors have been able to enter Yellowstone and Glacier, but depend on private businesses and residents for local services.
In his letter, Daines noted that while the Antideficiency Act prohibited continued government operations during a shutdown, an exemption existed for emergencies to protect life and property. He suggested that volunteers in Gardiner and Cooke City picking up trash and maintaining bathrooms “posed a significant risk to property and public health.”
“I urge you to reconsider a lapse in these services and any other eligible under this exemption of the Act and provide additional support to our gateway communities and national parks,” Daines wrote.