What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes, if any, would you be willing to increase? What services, if any, would you be willing to cut? Should social service costs move to local governments?
My strategy would be to study the current 2018 budget and the proposed 2019 budget for the state's revenues, noting any increases in non-critical areas or expenditures bowing to special interest groups at taxpayers' expense. I believe that Montana wants to maintain a path to fiscal solvency by prioritizing those programs contributing to the well-being of Montana families and their employers, especially small businesses.
Montana is one of only five states with no excise tax on consumer goods, joining New Hampshire, Alaska, Oregon and Delaware. That speaks to our state's pride in protecting families and pursuing fiscal responsibility.
In 1992, the state paid 76 percent of the cost of public higher education in Montana. In 2018, the state is paying 38 percent. What portion of public higher education should the state fund, and why? Should it be closer to 38 percent or 76 percent? Please be specific.
Beginning in 1978 and 1979 the federal government, like the camel's nose easing its way under the edge of the tent began to send money to schools under the guise of Title I, Title 11 and other cuter names. With those federal funds came federal meddling, slowly eroding our local/state control of what was taught and changing educational methods. Note: lower standards for testing in math and reading, introduction of sex education in very early grades, common core, increased reporting of the child's family dynamics (Johnny, is there a gun in your home?), movement away from family values.
How do you plan to address the housing affordability crisis in Missoula and other urban areas in Montana where job growth is attracting more people but housing scarcity is driving up rents and home prices and wages are not keeping pace?
The concept of housing affordability condenses to 'do I make enough money to purchase a home for my family?' Businesses that wish to expand are bound by arbitrary limitations that cause them to reconsider expansion. Example: If more than 50 employees, then increased expenses and sanctions are imposed until potentially viable business growth is completely stifled. Let businesses grow and find their own natural level without governmental interference. This will broaden the job market, raise the economy and increase the employment options for wage earners. Profitable, functional businesses can pay higher wages and enable higher standards of living, including housing.
What role should state government play in managing federal public lands, and how should those activities be paid for?
The state must confront the U.S. Forest Service with a challenge and a promise. Let us clean fire fuels and open up compacted timber stands on federal lands so that we don't have wildfires and beetle invasions. It's simple. For the last 50 years the USFS has not taken care of the increasing fuel load, and forests have been permitted to fail from over-density stress. Trees are too close together, dead and dying trees add to the combustible fuel load, beetles infest drought-stressed stands and disaster has ensued. Build a labor cadre of young, capable men wishing to learn and earn.
What do you regard as the most urgent problem facing Montana, and how do you propose dealing with it?
Drugs. Since 1970, society has turned a blind eye to the insidious increase in the use and misuse of drugs by our young people. In that time crimes against women and children have increased exponentially, our homes have become less secure, our personal and private property must be increasingly protected from home invasion and theft. Everyone fears the out-of-control individual suffering from drug addiction. Families have been torn apart by addictive drug use; people who should be building a future, having families and establishing homes do none of those things. It's time to notice the elephant in the room.