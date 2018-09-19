What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes, if any, would you be willing to increase? What services, if any, would you be willing to cut? Should social service costs move to local governments?
Return Montana to the Montana People. For decades Montana has been manipulated by outside special interests, who have done much to damage our natural resource extractive industries.
Reduce taxes, increase job creation. Our government cannot tax its self into prosperity. More business means more jobs, which in turn create revenue for the local and state economies.
We should not have to make a decision of what services to cut. The resources we could save by properly managing our forests and putting people to work is huge. How can we increase taxes to an unemployed population? Work not welfare! New dollars!
In 1992, the state paid 76 percent of the cost of public higher education in Montana. In 2018, the state is paying 38 percent. What portion of public higher education should the state fund, and why? Should it be closer to 38 percent or 76 percent? Please be specific.
Cut the state portion of public higher education funding to nothing. Higher education should be fully funded by revenues from the treasures of Montana's natural resources extraction taxes. Maybe then our colleges and universities would produce true stewards of the land who balance ecology with economy rather than activists willing to kill the economy while worshiping a perverted ideology. Our current laws demand clean air and water. Our Constitution as well. The extremists have produced our current climate of fire and smoke. If "We The People" are to fund higher education, then give us a value for our investment.
How do you plan to address the housing affordability crisis in Missoula and other urban areas in Montana where job growth is attracting more people but housing scarcity is driving up rents and home prices and wages are not keeping pace?
Northwest Montana has the opposite problem. The western counties are lacking jobs and the job growth that goes along with new job creation. We need to allow our local forest and mine projects to start up unhindered before we can look outside the area. Our problems have been created by mismanagement from D.C. as well as Helena. We are conveniently forgotten here in the northwestern corner when it comes to job creation. It's really hard to picture a solution to a problem where the opposite is forced on us by decisions made for us at the Federal and State levels.
What role should state government play in managing federal public lands, and how should those activities be paid for?
Federally managed lands need to be returned to the individual states they reside in. Properly managed lands can generate revenues that will fill the state coffers. This will take some time and cannot be accomplished overnight. It has taken decades of mismanagement to create the horrible health conditions our public lands are currently in and it will take decades to fix. There needs to be a phasing out of Federal management to allow us to fight the inevitable results of mismanagement and fires we will have contend with.
What do you regard as the most urgent problem facing Montana, and how do you propose dealing with it?
Environmental extremism. If we could rid ourselves of "mismanagement by litigation" of natural resource extraction/management, I believe we can return our public lands to be grand and picturesque again. As we continue to see fire-ravaged, wasted resources and increasingly heavy, smoke-filled summers, our statewide tourism-based industries will feel the pain of lost revenue. If they are the "next tax base" as they tout, they will have a huge void to fill. I wish them luck if they pass I-186 and kill our mining industry. I hope they can fill the void they create. It will be huge.