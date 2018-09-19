Congressman Greg Gianforte, Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester had different messages Wednesday for elected officials gathered in Missoula as part of the Montana Association of Counties (MACo) annual conference.
Gianforte touted a strong economy, energy production and protection of public lands during a 20-minute speech in the morning.
“We are getting the economy back on track,” Gianforte told a standing-room-only crowd of elected officials at Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown. “We can’t afford to go back to the failed plans of the former administration. When the federal government gets in the way, let me know and we will go to bat for you.”
Gianforte, a Republican who's running for re-election against Democrat Kathleen Williams of Bozeman, hit all the high notes of his campaign talking points, saying that the child tax credit put an extra $400 per month into the pocket of a single mother of three in Helena, and tax breaks helped a woman in Bozeman start two new businesses.
“We’re letting people keep the fruits of their labor and pull back regulations so we can grow the economy,” he said.
Gianforte said he’s making headway on protecting public lands, noting that he’ll be heading after the election to Beaverhead County, where his wife will try to fill a moose tag. He called for public lands to stay in public hands — a rallying cry from conservation groups opposed to his bill to end protection of Wilderness Study Areas — and noted that he worked with President Trump to enact the first Wild and Scenic designation for the East Rosebud River.
“I will continue to listen to all stakeholders involved in public lands,” Gianforte said, adding that they also need to put management of forest lands at the county and local level. “We all know the benefit if we manage forests. They will be healthier, there will be more wildlife, more jobs and less wildfires.”
Bullock, who spoke Wednesday afternoon, acknowledged that 2018 was a “tough year” after many of the $75 million in budgets cuts made during a 2017 special legislative session were passed on to counties and cities. But he, too, said that the economy appears strong, and he’s looking forward to the 2019 legislative session.
In an animated half-hour speech, Bullock noted that despite the budget cuts, the state is in better shape than New Jersey, which is home to an underfunded pension plan, and Kansas, which had to shut down schools early due to a lack of funding.
“Certainly there are challenges, but things are going pretty darn good,” Bullock said. “More people are working now than in the state’s history, and unemployment is the lowest in the decade."
The state is making great strides in wage gains, has led the country in income growth and is diversifying the economy, he added, and the quality of life is one of Montana’s strongest assets.
However, Montana still has a large urban/rural divide, and struggles to find talented workers in many fields, especially in rural areas.
“So I’m giving you a heads-up; over the upcoming months Lt. Gov. (Mike) Cooney and I will be looking at what more, when we look at economic opportunities, can we better focus on rural Montana,” Bullock said. “Because if any part of our state is left behind, the entire state is left behind.”
Tester planned to focus his remarks Wednesday evening on the need to invest in Montana's infrastructure, including not only highways and water systems, but high-speed broadband and wireless service, according to information from his office.
"I have traveled across the state, from Thompson Falls to Laurel, and sat down with many of you to gather your infrastructure priorities," Tester said in a statement. "We must make the kind of infrastructure investments today to ensure that our businesses can thrive long term. That means rebuilding our roads and bridges, replacing our water and wastewater systems, upgrading our schools and hospitals, and expanding access to high-speed internet and wireless service."
Improving infrastructure is a key campaign topic for Tester, who is in a tight race for a third term against Republican challenger Matt Rosendale, the state auditor. Tester also was expected to discuss other federal funding that affects counties, including Payments in Lieu of Taxes and Support for Rural Schools.
Gianforte also spoke of his willingness to meet with his constituents, and how he traveled to all 56 counties within 60 days of being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives during a special election in 2017. He has been criticized for holding tele-town hall meetings instead of in-person events open to the public, and for limiting comments from the public on bills to release 700,000 acres of federal land in Montana from wilderness consideration.
“I will sit down with anyone who wants to have a civil conversation about what’s important to Montanans and our way of life,” Gianforte said. “In the last year we received 200,000 individual emails and phone calls, and responded to each individually.”
As he left the conference room, Gianforte stood by a stairway to greet attendees, but also was met by a handful of protesters who silently held signs with quotes from him.
“This opportunity to meet our legislative corps is rare,” said Josh Decker, a member of the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America. “Two-thirds of our delegation decided it’s not important to meet with private citizens. We need to take any opportunity that we can to let them hear our voices and listen.”
Ravalli County Commissioner Greg Chilcott told the protesters they had to move to the lobby, but Missoula County Commissioner Jean Curtiss countered that they had the right to stay in the exhibit space.
“This is already rented to the vendors,” Chilcott said.
“This is ridiculous,” responded Curtiss, who is one of the conference hosts.
Gianforte ignored the protesters, who eventually left after being encouraged to do so by the hotel staff.