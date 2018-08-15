The official poster from Pearl Jam's concert in Missoula Monday night is drawing fire for drawings that appear to show a dead President Donald Trump's body being picked at by a bald eagle while U.S. Sen. Jon Tester flies over a burning White House like Evel Knievel, only on a tractor.
Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night's show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote pic.twitter.com/CQI4chGEjs— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 14, 2018
Tester, a Democrat seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate, and his campaign were not involved in the poster's design or publication. The poster was created by band bass player Jeff Ament and artist Bobby Brown, according to a tweet from the band.
Republicans and conservative groups have compared the poster to Kathy Griffin's 2017 tweet of an image of herself holding what looked like the decapitated head of Trump. She was later fired by CNN. The poster controversy has also been picked up by news outlets around the country.
On Wednesday, Tester spokesman Chris Meagher told the Associated Press the campaign doesn't like the poster and doesn't condone violence of any kind. The campaign said earlier in the day it had no involvement with the poster's creation and never saw it, the band's playlist or anything else related to the show before it began.
Pearl Jam released the poster at a concert Monday night in Missoula, one of four stops on its U.S. tour this year that also includes Seattle, Chicago and Boston.
The band came to relatively small Missoula as part of its mission of advocacy, something bass player Ament discussed at an event Sunday with Tester in Missoula. Both men are from Big Sandy and Pearl Jam played Missoula during Tester's campaigns in 2005 and 2012.
In early August, Ament told the Missoulian about the role he sees the concert playing in the campaign. "You want to do a show in front of your family, your friends, your community, and the fact that you can help out a fellow Big Sandy kid try to keep his Senate seat, that just adds a whole 'nother level to it," Ament told the Missoulian.
When the band came out for the second set Monday night, they wore T-shirts with Tester logos. The band did not bring Tester on stage as they have in previous shows, but the senator spoke briefly at a festival before the concert.
Pearl Jam never mentioned Tester's Republican opponent, state Auditor Matt Rosendale. The band made jokes about crowd sizes, collusion and fake news, but also never mentioned Trump by name.
The poster includes a figure with a crab claw for a hand that appears to be Rosendale holding a flag saying "Maryland." Montana Democrats often call Rosendale "Maryland Matt" because he moved to the state from Maryland in the early 2000s.
The campaign for Rosendale released the following statement Tuesday night:
"Once again, Jon Tester has shown he will stand with the far-left over Montanans. This poster from Pearl Jam is disgusting and reprehensible. It depicts a dead President Trump and a burning White House. It's time for Jon Tester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism.”
The Associated Press reported the band was traveling Wednesday and not available to confirm whether the skeleton in the poster is meant to be Trump. Spokeswomen for Ament and the band did not return an email from Lee Newspapers seeking comment.
The concert itself was not a campaign fundraiser or event, although the Tester campaign purchased a block of tickets at face value and created a ticket package that served as a fundraiser. Tester also appeared with Ament at an event organized by the campaign Sunday night that included Missoula Mayor John Engen.
In addition to the poster, the band's Twitter page released an image of what looks like Ament's ideas for the poster. The text reads:
D.C. burning Tester Evel Knievel on tractor ...
over the cesspool below
Russian money, golf courses, hookers?
Maryalnd Matt. Stars n stripes as flames
Y'all know the deal. We're at a tipping
point and it's time for action.
Jon Tester is the real deal and nobody
cares more about our country and especially
Montana.
So here we are ...
This was a fun collab with one of my
favorite artists, Bobby Draws Skulls.
He killed it!
(signed) Jeff Ament
Calvin Moore, regional communications director for the National Republican Senate Committee, said the poster is a “sign of where the left is these days.”
Moore criticized Tester for not speaking out immediately about the poster Wednesday.
“His silence afterword and refusing to speak out or to condemn the violence that’s been shows in the poster also shows that there’s no stoop too low for him when it comes to him or his party’s attacks on President Trump or his supporters,” Moore said.
Tester has come into Trump's cross-hairs during this election cycle. The president attacked Tester when the senator brought forward allegations of inappropriate behavior by Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, Trump's then-nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Jackson is under investigation by the Pentagon for claims that he drank on the job, crashed a government car and provided medication without a prescription. Trump called on Tester to resign and campaigned against him in Great Falls in July.