What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes, if any, would you be willing to increase? What services, if any, would you be willing to cut? Should social service costs move to local governments?
Montana needs a budget that provides for a world-class education for all of our kids, health care services to support our neighbors in need, and public safety to keep our communities safe.
Unfortunately, the Montana Legislature continues to fall short of these goals. To ensure struggling Montanans aren’t left behind, we must ask all Montanans to pay their fair share. No employee should pay a higher rate of taxes than the CEO. We must also find focused ways to gather revenue from out-of-state tourists.
In 1992, the state paid 76 percent of the cost of public higher education in Montana. In 2018, the state is paying 38 percent. What portion of public higher education should the state fund, and why? Should it be closer to 38 percent or 76 percent? Please be specific.
Montana’s colleges and universities create opportunity. Opportunity to learn new skills, opportunity for higher paying jobs, and opportunity to create a better life for hard-working Montanans. To ensure that opportunity is available to all Montanans, we must reverse the trend and start making college more affordable. If we continue to put greater and greater financial burdens on students and their families, we will put a college degree out of reach for everyday Montanans. Reduced state funding also leaves many students with overwhelming debt and stifles dreams of buying a house or starting a small business.
How do you plan to address the housing affordability crisis in Missoula and other urban areas in Montana where job growth is attracting more people but housing scarcity is driving up rents and home prices and wages are not keeping pace?
Listening to voters in the district, I hear stories of young Montanans with far too distant dreams of someday owning a home and seniors struggling to hold onto the homes they have cherished for years. To support renters striving for home ownership, I believe we should provide additional first-time homebuyer tax credits, loan assistance, and new options to limit down payment costs. For seniors on fixed incomes, I support "circuit breaker" legislation to offer tax rebates when the tax bill eats up too much of their limited income. This will ensure no one is taxed out of their home.
What role should state government play in managing federal public lands, and how should those activities be paid for?
I strongly oppose any effort to transfer our federal public lands into state ownership. We would never have enough money to manage these lands, which would lead quickly to efforts to sell off these special places to the highest bidder. It’s a non-starter for me.
I have consistently voted to protect public access to public lands. I advocated for heavy fines on out-of-staters who attempt to block our access with barbed wire and gates. These lands belong to all of us. I will do everything I can to ensure we open up public lands to more Montanans, not less.
What do you regard as the most urgent problem facing Montana, and how do you propose dealing with it?
At nearly every door I’ve knocked, I hear from Missoulians struggling with health care. I hear from families with a child with a disability who used to receive regular home visits until Republicans cut millions from Montana’s health care budget. I hear stories from the 96,000-plus Montanans covered under Montana’s Medicaid Plan fearful they’ll lose their health care if the Legislature refuses to act. I hear from neighbors struggling to afford health care plans that keep getting more expensive. That’s why I’m dedicated to being their voice in Helena by ensuring Medicaid expansion is renewed and destructive cuts to health care services are restored.