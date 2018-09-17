What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes, if any, would you be willing to increase? What services, if any, would you be willing to cut? Should social service costs move to local governments?
Montana has a budget that needs to be slightly adjusted. We are spending money we don't have, to pay for items we do not need. I believe we are responsible for having a balanced budget that directly reflects our conservative spending. We need to find ways that we can grow Montana without hurting the people with multiple tax increases that are unnecessary and that people can't afford.
In 1992, the state paid 76 percent of the cost of public higher education in Montana. In 2018, the state is paying 38 percent. What portion of public higher education should the state fund, and why? Should it be closer to 38 percent or 76 percent? Please be specific.
The Montana Legislature has provided funds with a 3 percent increase, which is higher than the actually inflation rate for the past 25-plus years. The Montana University system's spending, which is done by the Board of Regents, needs to be held accountable for the unnecessary spending increases, which widens the gap between funding and spending. I do believe the state should pay closer to 76 percent of cost for public higher education in Montana with the BOR being held accountable for less spending ,which will increase the value of the 38 percent funding we have right now.
How do you plan to address the housing affordability crisis in Missoula and other urban areas in Montana where job growth is attracting more people but housing scarcity is driving up rents and home prices and wages are not keeping pace?
Driving down house cost is a direct effect of having tightened regulations that prevent the increase of subdivisions and access to land that we could use to generate more homes. Because of the restrictions, we are forced to buy and build on property that is unaffordable to the average person in Montana. By reducing the amount of time and restrictions at the state and local governments, we can help solve the housing crisis that we basically created.
What role should state government play in managing federal public lands, and how should those activities be paid for?
Washington, D.C., is doing a terrible job in managing our public lands. They have implemented funding and forest plans that were designed to maintain and manage our forest and after each audit, it's been proven that they are not qualified to manage our forest. Unfortunately our states do not have the budget to manage our lands independently. I do believe our state needs to be more involved in the process of managing with a relationship with the Forest Service. We are seeing less roads be maintained, and more roads being decommissioned as the Forest service minimizes their budget.
What do you regard as the most urgent problem facing Montana, and how do you propose dealing with it?
Montana's economy and its jobs continue to struggle as we put more restrictions on our natural resources. We need people that have a sense of future for Montana. We are a vast state that has a lot to offer, from agriculture to tourism; we are threatened by people with alternative motives that want to change the way Montana operates. We need to have bipartisan leadership that work together for the greater good of Montana and its people.