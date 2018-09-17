What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes, if any, would you be willing to increase? What service, if any, would you be willing to cut? Should social services costs move to local governments?
The Montana Constitution requires a balanced budget but doesn’t require that there is enough money to pay for essential services and government functions. Inadequate revenue resulted in harsh budget cuts during the special session. We need additional revenue while reducing the burden on property taxpayers. Homeowners and small businesses need relief if we want the economy to grow and to protect those on limited incomes. High-income earners should pay a greater share of taxes. Much of the cost of essential social services is already paid by local government, charities, nonprofits, and families.
In 1992, the state paid 76 percent of the cost of public higher education in Montana. In 2018 the state is paying 38 percent. What portion of public higher education should the state fund, and why? Should it be closer to 38 percent or 76 percent? Please be specific.
It is in our national security and our national economic interest to have a system where every person with the capacity can access higher education, regardless of income and without excessive debt. We should support expanded apprenticeship opportunities and other post-high school programs that provide every person with the opportunity to make a living wage.
I support reauthorization of the 6-mill levy, but is not nearly enough. I suggest a blue-ribbon commission of the Legislature, the governor and the Montana University System make a 10-year plan for restoration of the state share to at least 75 percent.
How do you plan to address the housing affordability crisis in Missoula and other urban areas in Montana where job growth is attracting more people but housing scarcity is driving up rents and home prices and wages are not keeping pace?
I commend the Missoula local housing coalition for nurturing creative private/public partnerships, and the Housing Authority for using the state low-income housing tax credit to provide new senior low-income housing. First-time homeowners, veterans, seniors and low- income folks each have different housing needs and available programs to assist them, often inadequately. State government has a limited role as a partner with private developers and local government on new development, but the state does have a responsibility to assist low-income homeowners who need property tax relief to stay in their own homes.
What role should state government play in managing federal public lands, and how should those activities be paid for?
State government has no authority to manage federal public lands, period, and I do not support transferring responsibility to the state. It is the responsibility of Montana government to manage state lands, including state parks, recreation areas, forests and numerous other land parcels for use by all our citizens. Access to public lands should be our highest priority. A growing population and tourism compounds our need for increased funding to support everything from fishing access sites to maintenance of our state parks. As with hunting and fishing licensing to support FWP, we need limited user fees for new revenue.
What do you regard as the most urgent problem facing Montana, and how do you propose dealing with it?
Montana has many urgent problems, many related to sustainable funding for essential health care and human services. The 2019 Legislature must reauthorize expanded Medicaid to provide access to health care for 96,000 Montanans. Expanded Medicaid provides direct health care, creates hundreds of new good-paying jobs, stabilizes our hospitals, provides funding to treat mental illness and addictions, and so much more. As a former director of Partnership Health Center, I know that access to health care means children can focus on learning, adults can have productive lives and jobs, and our communities thrive economically.