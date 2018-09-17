Senate District 49

Name: Diane Sands

District: Senate District 49

Political party: Democrat

Age: 71, born in St. Ignatius

Family: Grandparents homesteaded in McCone County, Parents were teachers in eastern Montana, four siblings. Domestic partner of 27 years, Ann Mary Dussault.

Occupation/Employment: Retired development director/historian at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Former staff for U.S. Forest Service Youth Conservation Corps. Former development director and interim director of Missoula’s Partnership Health Center. Former director of Gearing Up: Women in Higher Wage Occupations. Former project director for Montana Community Foundation.

Education: Graduated high school from Frazer, Montana. University of Montana graduate in anthropology. Graduate work at the George Washington University in history and women’s Studies.

Political Experience: Currently serving as Montana state senator. Four terms in the Montana House of Representatives. Former executive director of Montana Women’s Lobby. Co-founder and Board of MT NARAL and Carol’s List. Chair of Law and Justice Interim Committee. Currently serve on Senate Judiciary, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture.

Online campaign info: Website: Sands4Senate.com, Facebook: Senator Diane Sands,

Ways voters can contact you: Email: senatorsands@gmail.com, home phone: 406-251-2001, address: Sands for Senate, 3010 St. Thomas Drive, Missoula, MT 59803