Senate District 43

Name: Laura Garber

District: Senate 43

Political party: Independent

Age: 43

Family: married to Henry Wuensche with two children and one foster daughter

Occupation/Employment: farmer-educator

Education: graduated with high honors from University of Montana in 2000 with degrees in German and liberal studies

Political experience: University of Montana ASUM student senator

Online campaign info: www.garber4MTcommunity.net

Ways voters can contact you: website, phone, visit me at the Saturday Hamilton Farmers’ Market