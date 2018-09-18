What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes, if any, would you be willing to increase? What services, if any, would you be willing to cut? Should social service costs move to local governments?
1. Zero balance budget at end of each year. Work with leadership of Republican body to achieve this. 2. No increase in taxes. 3. Cut departments; let economy grow. 4. Missoula is broke; however, social services we spend $1, feds spend $4.
In 1992, the state paid 76 percent of the cost of public higher education in Montana. In 2018, the state is paying 38 percent. What portion of public higher education should the state fund, and why? Should it be closer to 38 percent or 76 percent? Please be specific.
I need to learn why it's gone down 38 percent.
How do you plan to address the housing affordability crisis in Missoula and other urban areas in Montana where job growth is attracting more people but housing scarcity is driving up rents and home prices and wages are not keeping pace?
1. The scarcity isn't driving rents up, taxes are. As taxes go up people leave. There will be more housing. Is that the plan? 2. Stop making the unbuildable doughnut, no-build zone, no-build "wildlands," constrained by so-called water shortages. The wildlands used to be called "rural." The fire marshals were tricked into re-mapping (it's the same map). Wages aren't keeping up because it's Catch-22. The "affordable housing" where a couple buy a condo, pay every month, have some pride of ownership but aren't allowed to sell for a profit? The government shouldn't be a partner in any purchase.
What role should state government play in managing federal public lands, and how should those activities be paid for?
The state needs to demand their lands back from the 1889 Enabling Act. The only land the feds own are parks, government bases, schools. Back in the state ownership: logging, replanting, grazing leases, open trails. All the people that now do the forestry jobs would transfer to state. Instead of burning the logs, sell them. Duh.
What do you regard as the most urgent problem facing Montana, and how do you propose dealing with it?
State sovereignty — there isn't any. It's our Constitution. I'd write a bill that reaffirms this and it would omit NGOs overnight.