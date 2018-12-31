Seven public officials — some new, some who had taken the oath of office before — were sworn into service Monday at the Missoula County Courthouse.
David Wall was appointed interim county auditor in 2017, and was made bona fide by more than 43,000 votes in the November general election. After he was sworn in on Monday, Wall said while he is well into the swing of the job, he certainly feels the gravity of having been elected to the office.
"It means an awful lot," he said. "It was a very strange feeling on election night, seeing all those people who voted for me. It's certainly something I wasn't prepared for, a weight of responsibility I feel, although it's a great weight of responsibility, a real honor."
Municipal Court Judge Alex Beal, who was elected to the Missoula County Justice Court, said Monday's ceremony marked the starting line for the work ahead. In his case, that means better integration of the two justice court departments into one justice court system with Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway, who was also sworn in Monday.
"I suppose it's a nice symbolic moment, but it's kind of a catch-your-breath before the real work begins on Monday," Beal said. "We've got plans underway to get that going starting Wednesday morning."
Sworn in Monday for the second time, Sheriff T.J. McDermott said crossing into his second term means he has the confidence of the community to keep moving on the trajectory he set for the county law enforcement agency four years ago.
"Another term allows me to continue to be an advocate for the men and women of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office," he said. "It's exciting to be re-elected, to know the community is behind me."
Retired Judge Ed McLean dusted off his robes to swear in McDermott, who stood with his two children while taking the oath.
"A lot of good people stepped up and showed me the ropes," McDermott said after the hearing. "A lot of them were here today; it just means a lot."
County Clerk and Recorder Tyler Gernant and County Attorney Kirsten Pabst were also sworn in Monday. The two incumbents ran unopposed in the November general election.
Josh Slotnick, who defeated longtime county commissioner Jean Curtiss in the June primary, was also sworn in and will take over the office Wednesday morning.