BOZEMAN — Montana University System leaders are looking at ways to help encourage more students to attend college, make the campuses more efficient and help students save money.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the regents expressed support Wednesday for unified recruiting, reducing textbook costs and combining administrative services.
Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian says unified recruiting could involve a single application for the entire university system. Deputy Commissioner Tyler Trevor says the university system could align the students' academic goals with the appropriate campus.
Montana State University President Waded Cruzado said she'd support an effort to encourage more students to go to college, but wants to ensure they still can choose the school they want to attend.
The regents on Wednesday approved $1.56 billion in spending, which includes a 2 percent raise for university employees starting in February.