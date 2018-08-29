Canadian newsprint imports don’t hurt U.S. industry and don’t deserve protective tariffs, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Wednesday.
That was good news to the American newspaper industry, which faced price increases of up to 30 percent on the raw material for its publications — the second-biggest business expense after employee salaries. It was a defeat for North Pacific Paper Co. and its private-equity fund owner One Rock Capital Partners LLC, which had asked the Trump administration for protection from what they called “bad actors” in the newsprint market.
“This is the first positive news we’ve had on the topic in eight or nine months,” Montana Newspaper Association President Jim Rickman said on Wednesday. “On a national level, there were a lot of stories of newspapers eliminating publishing days, eliminating staff, and some publications have gone out of business. Our member newspapers in Montana are pretty healthy financially. But when you have a 20 to 30 percent increase in one of your largest expenses, that causes you to make financial decisions that don’t necessarily improve your product.”
The International Trade Commission announced on Wednesday that U.S. industry was “not materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada that … are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair market value."
“As a result of the USITC’s negative determinations, no antidumping or countervailing duty orders will be issued on imports of this product from Canada.”
The decision came two days after a Wall Street Journal report noted that One Rock lobbyists had met directly with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and requested the tariffs on Canadian newsprint.
“The tariffs represent a remarkable success by a relatively little-known private-equity firm at pulling the levers of power in Washington for advantage,” Wall Street Journal reporter William Mauldin wrote Monday. “For that, industry observers credit John A. George, an 87-year-old veteran of Washington and Wall Street, and a former paper industry executive with a history of working the nexus of policy, business and finance.”
One Rock bought Norpac for $80 million from Weyerhaeuser Co. and Nippon Paper Industries in October 2016. The company petitioned the Commerce Department for protection over objections from coalitions of newspaper companies, including Missoulian corporate owner Lee Enterprises.
In March, the Commerce Department announced it was investigating the Canadian newsprint pricing. On Aug. 2, the department declared Canadian companies were benefiting from an 8.54 percent subsidy by getting their pulp logs from public lands at discounted rates. It also determined that one Canadian company was dumping its newsprint in the U.S. market at up to 16.88 percent less than fair value.
While the U.S. tariffs had not gone into effect at the border, newsprint prices jumped significantly on news of the government investigation. In response, Norpac announced it was rehiring 50 workers and restarting a production line it had idled after the 2017 purchase.
“We are very disappointed in the USITC’s negative determination, given that the record clearly shows that the domestic industry has been materially injured by dumped and subsidized imports from Canada,” Norpac Chief Executive Officer Craig Anneberg wrote in an email on Wednesday. “We intend to review the USITC’s written determination when it is issued in a few weeks, and we will assess our options at that time.”
Members of a coalition of printers and publishers hailed the ruling, calling it “a great day for American journalism.”
"The ITC's decision will help to preserve the vitality of local newspapers and prevent additional job losses in the printing and publishing sectors," said David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance.
Kevin Freking of the Associated Press contributed to this story.