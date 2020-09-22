Grant helps update Flathead fish safety levels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal grant will help Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal biologists update mercury safety standards for Flathead Lake fish consumption for the first time in 20 years.

The $128,992 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the University of Montana will investigate how efforts to suppress the lake’s invasive lake trout population have affected levels of methylmercury in fish delivered to food pantries and for private consumption.

“We already have a fish advisory out there for consuming lake trout,” CSKT Department of Natural Resources Director Rich Janssen said. “The larger and older lake trout have more mercury, while the smaller ones are good to eat. We know people are eating more lake trout, and we want them to be safe. The majority of the ones we process are the ones you can eat.”

The EPA money will support salaries for six researchers, research costs, sample analysis and a monitoring system that may show how lake trout suppression efforts have had an effect on mercury levels in the fish. The grant is part of EPA’s Columbia River Basin Restoration Program. UM's Flathead Lake Biological Station will oversee the work.