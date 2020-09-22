Grant helps update Flathead fish safety levels

A federal grant will help Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal biologists update mercury safety standards for Flathead Lake fish consumption for the first time in 20 years.
The $128,992 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the University of Montana will investigate how efforts to suppress the lake’s invasive lake trout population have affected levels of methylmercury in fish delivered to food pantries and for private consumption.
“We already have a fish advisory out there for consuming lake trout,” CSKT Department of Natural Resources Director Rich Janssen said. “The larger and older lake trout have more mercury, while the smaller ones are good to eat. We know people are eating more lake trout, and we want them to be safe. The majority of the ones we process are the ones you can eat.”
The EPA money will support salaries for six researchers, research costs, sample analysis and a monitoring system that may show how lake trout suppression efforts have had an effect on mercury levels in the fish. The grant is part of EPA’s Columbia River Basin Restoration Program. UM's Flathead Lake Biological Station will oversee the work.
Lake trout, (Salvelinus namaycush) are an artificially introduced predatory species in Flathead Lake blamed for the population collapses of native westslope cutthroat and bull trout (Oncorhynchus clarkii and Salvelinus confluentus, respectively). Mack Days competitors have turned in 5,477 lake trout in the first two weeks of the fall competition.
The current consumption advisories recommend that children younger than 14 and pregnant or breast-feeding women avoid eating any lake trout larger than 25 inches long, and eat lake trout 1-16 inches long only two meals a week. People above child-bearing age should avoid eating any lake trout longer than 36 inches.
The success of CSKT’s Mack Days fishing derby has had an impact on lake trout demographics, Janssen said. Many of the larger fish have been caught and removed. And the regular supply of fish processed by the reservation’s Blue Bay processing plant has encouraged a market for the fish in local grocery stores and community outlets.
“What we’re seeing in catch is more and more smaller fish,” Janssen said. “It's getting very difficult to catch these fish anyway. You need the right gear and to know what you’re doing. Hopefully we’ll get back bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout in my lifetime.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!