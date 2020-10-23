Grizzlies getting into garbage in Flathead

“Most of the reports involve bears seeking food attractants, such as domestic fruit trees, garbage, and other food sources near residences,” Tabish said in an email. FWP has set up a Facebook page called Flathead Fruit Gleaning for people with excess fruit to get help clearing it off their property. He recommended residents should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and other wildlife while trying to haze them off property with loud noises. Chickens and other livestock should be properly secured with electric fencing or inside a closed shed with a door. Recreationists are urged to “Be Bear Aware” and follow precautionary steps and tips to prevent conflicts, including carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, and travel in groups while making noise.