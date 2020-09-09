Grizzly bill gets hearing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Getting the federal courts out of the grizzly bear debate is essential to preserving the Endangered Species Act, supporters of a law change told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday.

Wyoming Republican Sen. Mike Enzi’s S.B. 614 would turn management of more than 700 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over to the wildlife agencies of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming and block the move from any judicial review. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, co-sponsored the bill.

“We cannot let this be another decision made by out-of-touch courts,” Enzi told the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday. “When species are listed, the listing should have a recovery plan complete with numbers showing when the recovery has been achieved.”

Enzi’s bill would reinstate a 2017 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision delisting Greater Yellowstone grizzlies from Endangered Species Act protection, which was overturned by both a federal district court judge in Missoula and a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A 2007 attempt to delist those Greater Yellowstone grizzlies was also rejected by the courts.