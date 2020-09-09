Grizzly bill gets hearing

Getting the federal courts out of the grizzly bear debate is essential to preserving the Endangered Species Act, supporters of a law change told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday.
Wyoming Republican Sen. Mike Enzi’s S.B. 614 would turn management of more than 700 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over to the wildlife agencies of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming and block the move from any judicial review. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, co-sponsored the bill.
“We cannot let this be another decision made by out-of-touch courts,” Enzi told the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday. “When species are listed, the listing should have a recovery plan complete with numbers showing when the recovery has been achieved.”
Enzi’s bill would reinstate a 2017 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision delisting Greater Yellowstone grizzlies from Endangered Species Act protection, which was overturned by both a federal district court judge in Missoula and a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A 2007 attempt to delist those Greater Yellowstone grizzlies was also rejected by the courts.
“I have to deal with the balance of management of grizzly bears and other wildlife species,” said F.W. Stoltze Land and Lumber general manager Chuck Roady of Montana, who testified in support of the bill. “There’s no question the grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem needs to be delisted from the endangered Species Act. Both for the benefit of humans and society and the grizzly, it needs to be delisted and managed following the North American Wildlife Model.”
Roady referred to a management concept that presumes prioritizing big-game animals for public hunting is the most successful way of overseeing public wildlife. He also called for a hunting season on grizzly bears, claiming “Those bears that are regularly accustomed to being around humans are very different than those subject to hunting. A regulated hunting season would provide many opportunities to regulate these conflicts.”
Grizzly hunting has been illegal throughout most of the Lower 48 states since the bear was given Endangered Species Act protection in 1975. Montana maintained a grizzly hunt until 1991, when it was unable to prove in court that it had enough “surplus” grizzly population to sustain the species.
“Instead of celebrating this success, the courts have once again politicized the issue,” said Montana Republican Sen. Daines, who cosponsored S.B. 614. “The grizzly bear range has more than doubled. They’re showing up in places they haven’t been seen in decades. Livestock loss has skyrocketed.”
The Montana Livestock Loss Board has reported 51 cattle killed by grizzlies this year, with an approximate value of $55,000.
University of California law professor John Leshy countered that Congress explicitly included judicial review in the drafting of the Endangered Species Act on an overwhelming bipartisan vote when it was approved in 1973. He suggested it was better for the federal government to come up with a better rule that would pass legal muster.
“Even assuming there’s strong sentiment in congress, it’s not at all clear that congressional action should be needed,” Leshy told the committee. “The Fish and Wildlife Service could easily correct the three defects the 9th Circuit Court identified in its decision in July.”
But Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota called the Endangered Species Act a failure because while it has protected about 1,600 plants and animals, it has recovered less than 2 percent of that total. He said Congress needed to change the rules.
“What exactly is the role of the superior of the three co-equal branches of government?” Cramer asked. “There was lazy legislating going on that turned this much power over to the judiciary and the administration.”
