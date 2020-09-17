 Skip to main content
Grizzly capture heralds start of garbage-raiding season
Grizzly capture heralds start of garbage-raiding season

Grizzly trash

A full-sized dumpster was flipped over and emptied by a grizzly bear in the Seeley Lake area, resulting in a bear's capture and relocation last week. Grizzly and black bears are entering their hyperphagia phase and actively seeking food in preparation for winter hibernation. Montana FWP officials say fruit trees, garbage and bird feeders are particularly attractive to bears now.

 Courtesy Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

The capture of a garbage-prowling grizzly bear near Seeley Lake last week highlights the spurt in bear activity around homes as the weather cools.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials removed the male grizzly after repeated raids on unsecured trash and other human food sources. But FWP bear manager Jamie Jonkel said the real culprit may not be caught yet.

“We’re not positive he was involved,” Jonkel said on Thursday. “We have 40-plus black bears and at least 10 or 15 grizzlies in the Seeley-Placid area. There’s been a real bountiful hawthorn crop this year. I think we have two grizzlies tipping dumpsters and getting into other garbage left out. The bear we caught was at one site where we had a dumpster tipped, but there’s no way of proving he was the actual culprit. Shortly thereafter we had another bear coming back in.”

Wild foods like hawthorn, serviceberry, and huckleberry are now competing with domestic fruit trees in the lower valleys across western Montana for bear attention. Jonkel said about 10 days ago, calls about bear problems in the Missoula Valley went from two or three a day to more than 15 in the Rattlesnake, Grant Creek and Lolo areas, as well as around Bigfork and in the Bitterroot.

“Anyone that has a crabapple, pear, or apple tree that’s been hit in the past should expect bear activity now,” Jonkel said. “Plus folks still have bird feeders swinging and deer feeding blocks out.”

This fall, volunteers with the Great Bear Foundation are gleaning fruit trees in the Missoula Valley area. People capable of collecting their own fruit can donate it to Western Cider at 501 N. California Street as long as it’s not spoiled or moldy (wormy or bruised is OK). Compost fruit can be dropped off at Garden City Compost, 1125 Clark Fork Lane for free, although the offer is for fruit only – not other compost material.

Those needing help collecting their fruit can contact Great Bear Foundation by email at gbf@greatbear.org or by phone, (406) 829-9378. More information about keeping human food attractants away from bears can be found at missoulabears.org

Storing garbage in bear-resistant containers helps, but many people fail to maintain their cans. A locking can lid that’s improperly closed can be quickly bent out of shape and ruined.

“You’ve got to treat them right,” Jonkel said of the cans. “Make sure both sides are latched securely, or that’s $300 down the drain.”

