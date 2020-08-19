Grizzly committee wraps recommendations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With several tense debates in the rear view mirror, the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Committee has signed off on 12 pages of recommendations for managing grizzly bears in Montana.

The 18-member group wrapped up its word-smithing Wednesday, and will deliver its results to Gov. Steve Bullock on Sept. 1. The report addresses controversial issues including potential hunting seasons for grizzlies, what to do with bears that move into places where they haven’t been for decades, and who’s responsible for dealing with these challenges.

“I think the two major themes we dealt with are that grizzly bears will continue to expand in geography and numbers in Montana, and we need to get ahead of that with proactive, on-the-ground measures and education,” said committee member Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation. “That’s going to take more resources.”