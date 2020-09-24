Grizzly death highlights risk of roads

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a rare grizzly bear that makes it to age 25. So the death of one known as “The Matriarch” this month on the Highway 93 corridor between Ronan and St. Ignatius got special notice.

“She was one of the experienced animals that had been around for a while,” said Dale Becker, wildlife program manager for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Indian Reservation. “She was an interesting part of the puzzle. We always hate to lose those females.”

The Matriarch died in a road collision about 2 a.m. on Sept. 4 while crossing Highway 93 near Post Creek. The highway there borders the Ninepipes wetland complex of tribal, state and federal wildlife refuges on the west and several creeks that drain the towering Mission Mountains to the east.

It’s also a road reach just north of one of the most extensive wildlife crossing structure systems in North America. Between Evaro and St. Ignatius, 41 underpasses and one major overpass have been placed to help wildlife cross the roadway and keep motorists safe. But north of St. Ignatius, the conglomeration of pothole lakes, county roads, driveways and other right-of-way intrusions have stalled efforts to complete the protections.