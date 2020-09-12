Grizzly future looks to wolf past

In 2011, Montana and Idaho hunters killed a combined 519 wolves. That was out of an estimated population of 1,700 wolves in those two states and Wyoming. And that marks a significant difference between wolves and grizzly bears, according to Sierra Club Northern Rockies Senior Campaign Representative Bonnie Rice.

“It takes a grizzly bear 10 years to replace herself in the population,” Rice said. “That’s very different biologically than how wolves reproduce. Bears don’t run in packs.”

Wolves also reached that population in just over a decade after 31 were transplanted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1995 and 1996 in and around Yellowstone National Park. In comparison, grizzly bears are approaching 1,700 in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming after 45 years on the Endangered Species List.

“Wolves are a very elastic species,” said Gevock, of the Montana Wildlife Federation. “They can take a very aggressive hunt. Kill 40 percent of the wolf population and it comes back. Grizzly bears are the second-slowest reproducing mammal in North America. There is room for a scientifically managed grizzly hunt down the road, but it’s not going to look anything like the wolf hunt.”