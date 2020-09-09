Heart Butte ancestors await their students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEART BUTTE – Look casually at the school entrance and you’d swear a quartet of Blackfeet elders was painted on the sky.

The façade above the Heart Butte Public School now features massive portraits of historic personalities along with spiritual symbols of Blackfeet culture, set against a blue backdrop as bright as a summer day on the Rocky Mountain Front. Last week, Louis Still Smoking was high on a scaffold putting shadow details on Mountain Chief, whose ear was as big as Still Smoking’s chest.

“You can’t do this free-hand,” Still Smoking said as he peered at his smartphone in the bright sunlight. A schematic design of the portrait’s color details was on the screen, guiding him where to curve the fold of a giant ear. “You’d have to be some kind of super-genius or something to do that.”

He and partner John Pepion had been working on the 50-foot-wide mural for three weeks, with a goal of finishing this Friday. After the entryway is completed, they plan to add more portraits to a large retaining wall flanking the doors.

“The school wanted four people from the area,” Pepion said of the portrait choices. “These are all from this community."