On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.

» A building under construction near the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven has partially collapsed, injuring several people who were pulled from the rubble.

» An Iowa task force has completed its search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building without finding three missing people who are feared dead, authorities said Friday.

» Police officers are separating protesters and counterprotesters outside a Los Angeles elementary school that has become a flashpoint for LGBTQ+ issues involving children in California during Pride month.

» Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of early afternoon on Friday.

» A lawsuit has been filed challenging an Arkansas law that would subject librarians and booksellers to criminal charges if they provide harmful materials to minors.

» Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

» Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill banning build-at-home firearms without serial numbers.

» U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Washington won’t support peace talks in the war in Ukraine until Kyiv holds the upper hand, possibly after a Ukrainian counteroffensive that appears to be taking shape.

» A long stretch of New Jersey's Garden State Parkway has reopened as firefighters work to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire.

» Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money with those apps for the long term because the funds may not be covered by deposit insurance.

» In this week's AP religion roundup, an island nation in the Caribbean allows the religious use of marijuana.

» Dozens of transgender people in Florida who can't afford to move are turning to crowdfunding to help them leave after the passage of new legislation that targets the LGBTQ community.

