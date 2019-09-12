Maclay Bridge will remain open after the Missoula County Sheriff's Office investigated two holes a local resident reported Thursday, an official said.
Adriane Beck, director of Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed Missoula 911 received a call Thursday morning reporting holes in the one-lane bridge. At the scene, the holes appeared to be roughly five or six inches in diameter.
Beck said Missoula County deputies who responded to the call observed the bridge and were not concerned by the holes.
Early on Thursday afternoon, the Bitterroot River was visible through the two holes. Cars driving over the openings were causing an area of about 10 square feet to noticeably sag around the ruptures.
The bridge has been part of a long running controversy about rehabilitating the small structure versus building a new bridge at the western end of South Avenue.
A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance is the sole responsibility of Missoula County.
The Missoulian has requested a comment from Missoula County Public Works.
