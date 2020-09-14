Jacobsen, Bennett snarl in Montana Secretary of State race debate

Bennett said he supported automated voter registration as a way of making it easier for Montanans to vote, and that he would push back on any attempts to suppress voting. Jacbosen said the only voter suppression she saw was from Bennett, “who’s pushing for all-mail ballots on reservations, trying to take away the right for people to vote in person.”

Dennison then asked Jacobsen what evidence she had Bennett would allow people to cheat in elections. She pointed to Bennett’s support of automated online registration, which would allow fraud. Bennett countered that the current Republican administration had been “asleep at the wheel” and slow to request help from a National Guard cyber-security unit or experts from the private sector to keep hackers out of the state election system.

In her direct question to Bennett, Jacobsen accused him of being “anti-American and an advocate of defunding the police.”

Bennett called that a lie and something he’d never said. He also linked her to the office’s publication of an error-riddled voters guide, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to redo.