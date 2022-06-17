Joe Durglo chosen as CSKT tribal health director

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on Thursday announced Joe Durglo as the new tribal health department director.

Durglo has served as interim tribal health director since 2021, when former director Jonathan Owens left.

A former councilman and tribal chairman, Durglo also served as director of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal (CSKT) Health Business Office for eight years, according to a news release.

He earned a Bachelor's degree in business administartion at Montana State University.

CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said he's excited to welcome Durglo.

"He not only brings experience, enthusiasm and continuity to services but also exemplifies a strong commitment to improving community services," he said.

Headquartered in Pablo on the Flathead Indian Reservation, the CSKT have about 8,000 members.

