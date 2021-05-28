Jordan Hess seeks third term on City Council

Seeking his third term on City Council, Ward 2 candidate Jordan Hess feels he brings experience and problem solving to Missoula.

Hess, 36, is the director of transportation at the University of Montana and has been a city resident since 2005. He chairs the council's Land Use and Planning Committee and helped put together Missoula's Mullan Area BUILD grant application to the federal government.

That project, among others, is a big part of his motivation to again run for a seat on the council, he said.

"A really good land use and transportation plan, to me, really gets at our housing issues, it gets at concerns around equity, it gets at concerns around climate. It really addresses all of those things," Hess said on Thursday.

Affordable housing, of course, is a major issue facing Missoula and has been at the forefront of the council's decision making in recent years. This has been exacerbated by the pandemic and will continue to be an issue the city will have to address.

Ward 2 includes the Grant Creek, Westside and the Sx͏wtpqyen (S-wh-tip-KAYN) Area, all of which have unique housing challenges, Hess said. Westside, for example, has become an area where Missoula is balancing single-family housing with newer "infill" housing, which often has higher density.