Jordan Hess seeks third term on City Council

Seeking his third term on City Council, Ward 2 candidate Jordan Hess feels he brings experience and problem solving to Missoula.
Hess, 36, is the director of transportation at the University of Montana and has been a city resident since 2005. He chairs the council's Land Use and Planning Committee and helped put together Missoula's Mullan Area BUILD grant application to the federal government.
That project, among others, is a big part of his motivation to again run for a seat on the council, he said.
"A really good land use and transportation plan, to me, really gets at our housing issues, it gets at concerns around equity, it gets at concerns around climate. It really addresses all of those things," Hess said on Thursday.
Affordable housing, of course, is a major issue facing Missoula and has been at the forefront of the council's decision making in recent years. This has been exacerbated by the pandemic and will continue to be an issue the city will have to address.
Ward 2 includes the Grant Creek, Westside and the Sx͏wtpqyen (S-wh-tip-KAYN) Area, all of which have unique housing challenges, Hess said. Westside, for example, has become an area where Missoula is balancing single-family housing with newer "infill" housing, which often has higher density.
"I think that equity concerns are really apparent on the Westside. I think that escalating housing costs and gentrification are huge concerns on the Westside," Hess said. "These traditional neighborhoods are extremely desirable for people right now and we have to make sure that we're not squeezing out the people who are living here and that absolutely is happening."
Hess cited Missoula's use of land banking — buying property and holding it for later usage — as a good use of city money. He used the example of the Sleepy Inn Motel, which has been used as congregate housing for unsheltered people, as the policy working in action.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been reimbursing the city and county for the building and ultimately, in the long term, the city would like to use it as affordable housing.
"It'll be a really nice opportunity to redevelop and create some housing," Hess said.
The Sx͏wtpqyen Area is where a variety of new development has happened and is projected to be one of the fastest growing areas in Missoula over the next 30 years. Grant Creek has challenges with wildlife, including bears, as well as only one access road into the area.
"I try to understand the concerns of all the diverse areas of the ward and I try to be empathetic and I try to be thoughtful," Hess said. "What's best for (one ward) neighborhood isn't necessarily best for other neighborhoods in the ward."
Hess is a fan of local government and feels it has a power to be "transformative" in people's lives, he said. He cited Mountain Line's Zero-Fare program — free bus fare for everyone — as an impactful project Missoula's city government has had a major hand in.
He'd also like to see a city initiative for a unified rental application process. The way he describes it, applications for housing would stay on file, meaning prospective renters would not have to pay fees every time they apply.
Hess also would like more of an emphasis on health, with updates such as more trees or better sidewalks being infrastructure changes he feels could ultimately help with that issue, he said.
City Council elections are nonpartisan, though Hess said he has been endorsed by the local Democratic party in each of the last two elections. He will seek their endorsement again.
Filing for City Council ends on June 22, a primary is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 14 and the general election will take place on Nov. 2.
Hess has a challenger, Rebecca Dawson, who was the Republican nominee for House District 95 in the 2020 election. He was unopposed in the last City Council election. Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term.
"What I feel like I contribute the most right now is having this experience and leadership," Hess said. "We've done a diversity of things over the last eight years and I hope to be able to bring that kind of creativity and problem solving and experience to the next term."
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested City Council races.
