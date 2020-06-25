June Trail project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON — Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) and the Bitterroot National Forest are partnering on a trail maintenance project taking place this weekend.

The work will occur on Sunday, June 28, at the Bass Creek Recreation Area on the Stevensville Ranger District. Volunteers will do general trail maintenance and clean-up on the Larry Creek Trails including the fire ecology, nature trail, and wheelchair trail.

The public should be on alert and watch out for volunteer work crews and stock at these locations. For more information on the project visit www.bchmt.org/bitterroot.

BRBCH was established in 1976 and was one of the first chapters in the nation. Their goal is to ensure that stock users can continue to access backcountry and wilderness trails. The chapter annually contributes over 600 personal hours and 425 stock hours on projects, most on the National Forest, that create significant benefits for all trail users and for the natural resources.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0