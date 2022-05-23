'Lady in the Beer Glass' statue stolen from Lolo saloon

Authorities are trying to recover the 10-foot tall "Lady in the Beer Glass" statue after it was stolen by a group of miscreants about a week ago.

The large fixture stands outside of KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo. It was taken in the evening on May 15 by an unknown number of people.

The Missoula County Sheriff Department seeks information on what happened. The suspects are believed to drive a newer, dark grey Chevrolet pickup truck, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The whereabouts of the statue are unknown.

Hayloft employee Kiara Whalen said the statue is about 10 or 11 feet tall and was secured with metal ties. It's estimated to cost about $5,000.

The suspects left one of their own on the roof and saloon staff had to call the fire department to retrieve him, Whalen added.

If you have any information on the incident or where the statue might be, contact the sheriff's office at 406-258-4180.

