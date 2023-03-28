Lake County law enforcement is looking for a missing Native American woman.

Chauntel D. Sorrell, 39, has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, according to the Montana Missing Persons Database.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, she was last seen in the Missoula and Pablo areas earlier in the winter.

In a post from the St. Ignatius Police Department shared on Monday, they asked anyone with information to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.