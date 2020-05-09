Largest University of Montana college may face restructure

The email prompted Mehrdad Kia, a professor at UM for 30 years and director of the Central and Southwest Asian Studies Center within the College of Humanities and Sciences, to respond Saturday with a message to Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.

Kia wrote that cutting departments and reorganizing them into divisions was akin to “cutting off the trunk of a tree to save its branches.”

“This is a time to be innovative and creative, not slash and burn. As you know better than anyone else, UM has not been just a ‘college’ in a small town — it has been a well-respected institution of higher education with a unique reputation globally,” wrote Kia, who has been a critic of multiple higher education administrators.

In his email, he asked Christian to propose and support alternative ideas to what the current UM administration has in mind for the college. The first step, he wrote, should be President Bodnar showing a willingness to listen to these alternatives.

Kia wrote that this first step should not be “a tactic to silence and neutralize” critics of the administration but a way to “recognize that listening to a handful of individuals, who just arrived in town constitutes a catastrophic approach to ‘saving’ UM.”

In order to address a $10 million budget deficit, UM implemented a plan to cut $5 million in spending across campus in the fall of 2018. Based on a fall 2019 projection, the College of Humanities and Sciences will have lost 20% of its budget by 2021 as a result.

