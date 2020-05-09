Largest University of Montana college may face restructure

The University of Montana’s College of Humanities and Sciences, which houses 23 departments that include the flagship’s environmental studies and creative writing programs, may face changes at the start of the fall 2020 semester.
In an email Friday to College of Humanities and Sciences faculty and staff, UM Provost Jon Harbor wrote that he and UM President Seth Bodnar have directed the college’s incoming dean to “examine the possibility of restructuring H&S into a series of divisions and schools over the course of the coming academic year.”
Larry Hufford, a former interim dean at Washington State University, was chosen for the position April 10, and will begin his role as a dean at UM July 1. Interim Dean Jenny McNulty was among the three other finalists for the position. In his email to staff and faculty, Harbor wrote that McNulty had accepted an invitation from University of Montana-Western in Dillon to serve as its interim provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.
“We have directed Dean Hufford to leverage previous H&S planning along these lines to develop and implement a strategy that will result in the most effective administrative structure for the college,” Harbor wrote.
The email prompted Mehrdad Kia, a professor at UM for 30 years and director of the Central and Southwest Asian Studies Center within the College of Humanities and Sciences, to respond Saturday with a message to Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.
Kia wrote that cutting departments and reorganizing them into divisions was akin to “cutting off the trunk of a tree to save its branches.”
“This is a time to be innovative and creative, not slash and burn. As you know better than anyone else, UM has not been just a ‘college’ in a small town — it has been a well-respected institution of higher education with a unique reputation globally,” wrote Kia, who has been a critic of multiple higher education administrators.
In his email, he asked Christian to propose and support alternative ideas to what the current UM administration has in mind for the college. The first step, he wrote, should be President Bodnar showing a willingness to listen to these alternatives.
Kia wrote that this first step should not be “a tactic to silence and neutralize” critics of the administration but a way to “recognize that listening to a handful of individuals, who just arrived in town constitutes a catastrophic approach to ‘saving’ UM.”
In order to address a $10 million budget deficit, UM implemented a plan to cut $5 million in spending across campus in the fall of 2018. Based on a fall 2019 projection, the College of Humanities and Sciences will have lost 20% of its budget by 2021 as a result.
