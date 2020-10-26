Late-season smoke, burns to wrap up for year

While places like California and Colorado endured their largest wildfires on record this fall, Montana forestry workers fret they may not have burned enough.
Lolo National Forest crews attempted to get a few more acres of debris pile burns torched on Monday despite single-digit temperatures and record-breaking snowfall over the weekend. But after a successful two-week scramble getting after hazardous fuels reduction projects around the Missoula Valley, the abrupt weather scrambled firefighting plans nationwide.
“We still have people out there all over the country,” said Lolo Forest fire management officer Colt Mortenson. “We have an engine from Seeley Lake in Colorado right now, and I just got a text from them saying its 6 degrees, and up high they got 2 feet of snow.”
Last Thursday, Lolo crews ignited piles of slash and thinned fuels that used to cover about 50 acres in the Pattee Canyon drainage on Missoula’s southeast fringe. The work was part of a larger multi-year project treating 1,725 acres in the hillsides between Mount Sentinel and Mount Dean Stone. Lolo spokeswoman Kate Jerman said Missoula-area crews also lit piles in the Beescove drainage left over from a previous forest fire in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and in Sheep Mountain and Mineral Peak areas as part of the Marshall-Woods project north of Mount Jumbo.
One challenge to late-season burning is the air quality. While burning piles under prescribed conditions in spring or fall releases about 17 times less toxic pollutants than the same fuels would during a summer wildfire, the smoke can still settle into valley bottoms and aggravate breathing under the wrong conditions.
“You get those inversions where the winter high pressure doesn’t let the air mix out,” Mortenson said. “And that’s what the forecast is for the next few days. If we can get them lit, a high-elevation pile burn can possibly burn without smoke affecting the valley. But if the air’s stagnant, the smoke just won’t blow away.”
Further complicating matters, the field crews have had to observe the same COVID-19 precautions as wildland firefighters do — traveling in “modules of one” where small groups of workers stay together and isolated from everyone else to reduce the risk of infection. Mortenson said that’s forced lots of changes to usual practice this year, like replacing face-to-face planning sessions on a roadside with Zoom meetings in isolated fire spike camps.
The pile burning in fall should also play into a larger program known as Wildfire Adapted Missoula, which has combined resources from the Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Missoula County to reduce the chances of the city getting hit with a catastrophic wildfire like California, Oregon and now Colorado have seen this year. 2020 saw nearly 850 acres get treated with prescribed burns — lower than planned but more than hoped for after the pandemic and other fires changed everyone’s priorities.
“When you look at the fires in other parts of the country, you see that going to treat those fuels is really critical,” Mortenson said. “Then you don’t have tons and tons of fuel per acre to deal with — you have a bit less. It’s the offensive approach, instead of the defensive approach.”
