Late-season smoke, burns to wrap up for year

“You get those inversions where the winter high pressure doesn’t let the air mix out,” Mortenson said. “And that’s what the forecast is for the next few days. If we can get them lit, a high-elevation pile burn can possibly burn without smoke affecting the valley. But if the air’s stagnant, the smoke just won’t blow away.”

Further complicating matters, the field crews have had to observe the same COVID-19 precautions as wildland firefighters do — traveling in “modules of one” where small groups of workers stay together and isolated from everyone else to reduce the risk of infection. Mortenson said that’s forced lots of changes to usual practice this year, like replacing face-to-face planning sessions on a roadside with Zoom meetings in isolated fire spike camps.

The pile burning in fall should also play into a larger program known as Wildfire Adapted Missoula, which has combined resources from the Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Missoula County to reduce the chances of the city getting hit with a catastrophic wildfire like California, Oregon and now Colorado have seen this year. 2020 saw nearly 850 acres get treated with prescribed burns — lower than planned but more than hoped for after the pandemic and other fires changed everyone’s priorities.

“When you look at the fires in other parts of the country, you see that going to treat those fuels is really critical,” Mortenson said. “Then you don’t have tons and tons of fuel per acre to deal with — you have a bit less. It’s the offensive approach, instead of the defensive approach.”

