$100K bail set for Hillside Drive stabbing suspect

A Missoula man appeared in court Friday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man over a money dispute earlier that day.

Zechariah J. Smith, 23, has been charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Missoula police responded to a call from a man who reported just being stabbed at a house on Hillside Drive in Missoula.

Officers found the alleged victim, identified only as John Doe, who had a bleeding wound on his right arm and laceration on his right side. He told officers he had been attacked by a man named “Zack Smith,” who had stabbed him twice with the intent to end the victim’s life, according to charging documents. The victim directed law enforcement to look in the house for Smith.

Inside, officers found a significant amount of blood on the floor of the kitchen. They located Smith in a bedroom, where the victim said Smith had stabbed him.

When talking with officials, Smith admitted to stabbing Doe multiple times, but claimed it was self-defense, saying he was being held captive for hours, court documents said. He further explained he was set to receive a large inheritance and that there was a conspiracy orchestrated by the victim and others to take his money.