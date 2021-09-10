$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

A Missoula man is being held on a $100,000 bond in Missoula County jail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an acquaintance.
Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.
Missoula police responded to a report of sexual assault near Mullan Road and North Reserve Street on Thursday, according to charging documents.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim. She reported Sandberg had come to her residence earlier that day claiming she owed him a monetary debt, court documents said. When he entered her home, he was armed with what seemed to be an ax with no head attached.
Sandberg forced her to perform oral sex on him as repayment of the debt, court documents said.
The victim reported that either during or after the assault, Sandberg physically threatened her, including saying he would kill her if she didn’t comply with his directives. During the attack, she was screaming for help but no one responded.
When interviewed by officials, Sandberg reportedly admitted going to the victim’s residence with a small baseball bat to collect the debt he believed was owed. He said she offered oral sex in exchange for the debt — adding that he rifled through her bag but gave it back to her when “(he) let her go.”
Officers also found a small bag with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in Sandberg’s pocket when he was arrested.
At Sandberg’s initial appearance, state prosecution requested his bail be set at $100,000 for the significant danger he poses to the victim and community as a whole.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal followed the state’s bond recommendations. Sandberg spouted profanities at the court as he was escorted off camera.
Sandberg's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 20.