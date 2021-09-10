$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

A Missoula man is being held on a $100,000 bond in Missoula County jail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an acquaintance.

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Missoula police responded to a report of sexual assault near Mullan Road and North Reserve Street on Thursday, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim. She reported Sandberg had come to her residence earlier that day claiming she owed him a monetary debt, court documents said. When he entered her home, he was armed with what seemed to be an ax with no head attached.

Sandberg forced her to perform oral sex on him as repayment of the debt, court documents said.

The victim reported that either during or after the assault, Sandberg physically threatened her, including saying he would kill her if she didn’t comply with his directives. During the attack, she was screaming for help but no one responded.