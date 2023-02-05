Making the decision to postpone the 104th Foresters’ Ball two years in a row wasn’t an easy one.

Deciding to move forward with it this year was meant to save the University of Montana tradition from dying out.

This year’s “Chief Push,” or lead supervisor, Mason Banks, is one of the few students on the committee who has ever attended the event. During the recent pandemic hiatus as older students graduated from the University of Montana and moved on, a lot of the institutional knowledge about the event left with them.

“I’ll be completely honest, if it didn’t happen this year, I think it would have been gone for good,” said Banks, who is a senior studying forestry with a minor in fire sciences.

The last ball happened in 2020, just before the onset of the COVID pandemic. But the lingering impacts and constraints of social distancing caused the organizing committee to make the tough call to cancel the event in 2021 and again in 2022.

“We just couldn’t put it together — it wouldn’t have worked out,” Banks said. “But now we have all our tools back and we’re trying to make this come back after two years of not having it.”

The ball is one of the university’s longest-standing traditions that survived World War I and withstood a hiatus during World War II. It started as a one-night event and expanded to two to accommodate the rising popularity. The ball has been held in different locations around campus before settling into its longtime home at the Schreiber Gym in 2015 for the 98th edition.

Originally called the Lumberjack Dance, it shifted to the Foresters’ Ball in the 1920s. At one time, the ball was the only night of the school year women were allowed to be out past curfew at UM.

Throughout its rambunctious history, the Foresters’ Ball was featured in Life Magazine in 1951 and was listed in Playboy magazine’s list of top 100 college parties in the 1970s. In 2012, hundreds of students were either kicked out or denied entry into the event due to alcohol consumption, which threatened the future of the event.

Although the ball persevered through it all, Banks worried that the pandemic would end it entirely. His love of the ball and how it represents the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation motivated him to step up as Chief Push and pass it along to the next generation of students.

“It’s the culmination and the celebration of the natural resources industry, everything we do here at the College of Forestry and Conservation,” Banks said. “The best of what we have to offer gets put into the ball.”

Mattie Budine, who is vice president of UM’s chapter of the Wildlife Society, was practicing to be a dancer at last year’s ball before it was canceled. Now she and other members of the club are back to volunteer their time and experience their first-ever Foresters’ Ball.

Budine is most looking forward to dancing to music performed by Mark Duboise and Crossroads and the university’s Roots Band. She said she plans on wearing boots, jeans and a nice button-up.

“That’s what’s nice: I don’t have to wear a dress,” said Budine, a sophomore studying wildlife biology.

Although she hasn’t gone to a ball before, she’s seen old photos and videos on YouTube.

“Since I’m in the Wildlife Society, I’m kind of getting that inside scoop as well as trying to get the traditions to go again,” Budine said. “I know how hard it is to try to get those traditions going again.”

Transforming the old Schreiber Gym into a boomtown constructed out of lodgepole pine logs from UM’s Lubrecht Experimental Forest and donated slabs from local mills is no small task.

Construction starts the Monday before the weekend event by laying down tarps across the gym and setting up the bar front. Then crews move on to framing the structures that will become the chapel, jail, museum and more.

Volunteers, committee members and alumni come together to make it all happen, working about 12 hours each day. Because they need to shut down the building’s fire systems to run chainsaws, some students stay overnight in the gym for fire watch.

By Wednesday morning, construction for the Foresters’ Ball was ahead of schedule.

“Everything’s coming up really, really great,” Banks said. “We haven’t had any hiccups, knock on wood.”

Proceeds from the ball go into a scholarship that is awarded to a student within the Forestry school. To be considered for the scholarship, students must volunteer 80 hours leading into the ball and at least eight hours of deconstruction.

“I love what I do and I just want to see this thing prosper because it’s such a cool event that stood the test of time,” Banks said. “Hopefully we’ll continue to do so after this year.”