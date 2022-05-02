105-acre mostly-vacant south Missoula property sold in record-breaking deal

One of the largest chunks of undeveloped land ever listed for sale in Missoula, 105 acres with 360-degree views in south Missoula, was recently purchased by a team with local ties who plan a residential development.

“As of last week this is Missoula’s biggest residential sale to ever close on the (Multiple Listing Service),” said Leland Reed of Engel & Volkers Western Frontier in Missoula, who represented the buyers.

The land, which contains multiple parcels, is located at 5001 Hillview Way and contains only one house and a guesthouse. The rest of the property is mostly grasslands on a mix of flat and modestly hilly terrain.

Andrew Firman, part of the team of buyers, said he was "inspired by the landscape” while attending the University of Montana. Firman teamed up with his brother Chris and a Denver-based real estate development company called Pando Holdings to close on the property in late April.

“We are excited to be a part of the solution here in Missoula that addresses the critical housing shortage,” said Lance Gutsch, one of the principals at Pando Holdings. “Growing cities like Missoula exist all across the country where demand to live in a beautiful community outpaces the number of homes available.”

Work is expected to begin in the fall of this year for a residential development with a variety of different housing types, Gutsch added.

“We have assembled an incredible team of partners with strong roots in the Missoula business community to work with us on this residential development, as we review all of the possible options,” Gutsch said. “As soon as we have our plans finalized, we will be sharing those with the community.”

Missoula is in the midst of a severe housing shortage compared to demand. Reed said that she believes interest in the property picked up once the pandemic hit and more people began looking to live in Montana from elsewhere in the country.

Real estate sales prices are private in Montana, but according the listing agents back when the property was first listed in 2017 for $16 million, the houses and land were owned by Sophie Craighead. She’s a philanthropist based in Wyoming who is the daughter of the late Charles W. Engelhard, Jr., a wealthy minerals industrialist. Sophie Craighead is married to ecologist Derek Craighead, who is the son of the late John Craighead, a Missoula conservation legend.

The land is surrounded by residential neighborhoods, schools, churches and is near the Mount Dean Stone public open space.

“I really fell in love with this property,” she said. “You can see it all over from town if you just kind of look up at the hillside. It’s this big, bare piece of land. So I studied it for a couple months. I knew this one was really special and magnificent.”

So she reached out to a few of her buyer clients that she thought might have interest.

Closing a deal of that size took a lot of hard work on all sides, she noted.

“And long story short, a lot of hard work and determination and collaboration, a lot of Zoom meetings, I got my buyers to come out here,” she said. “It was kind of a funny day when they came out here. I think it was 20 degrees, sideways snowing, tons of wind, so I was a little nervous when they came out here…but they fell in love with it as I knew they would.”

