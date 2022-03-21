11-year-old boy dies in ATV crash near Pablo

An 11-year-old Missoula boy lost his life in a Sunday afternoon ATV crash near Pablo.

The boy was driving a Polaris X2 800 ATV north near Canal Road around 2:50 p.m. As he tried to make a U-turn on Snyder Hill Lane, the ATV went off the west side of the road and into a embankment, according to crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The vehicle flipped over, causing blunt-force trauma to the boy. He was declared dead on scene. The report stated he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected factors, according to MHP. Road conditions were dry.

The name of the boy has not been released yet.

