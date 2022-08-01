12 more women join Title IX suit against University of Montana and MUS

A dozen more women joined a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination against the University of Montana and Montana University System, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 16 current and former employees.

The amendment to the suit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court, just before the July 30 deadline to add additional plaintiffs. The class action status of the case still has yet to be decided by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.

The 12 new plaintiffs include a former head cross country coach, former administrative assistants, a former student turned employee, an adjunct professor in the music department, former MUS employees, and a former interim dean of the College of Humanities and Science, among others.

In their complaints the new plaintiffs describe limited opportunities for advancement to a point that effectively ended some of their careers, according to court documents. Their experiences date back to 2006 and as recently as 2020.

Courtney Babcock is one of the new plaintiffs and was first hired by the university as the head coach of the cross country teams as well as an assistant coach for track and field. During her tenure she led a cross country team to the Big Sky Championship in 2010 among other accolades.

In the amended complaint, Babcock reportedly experienced sexist remarks from male coaches and was the lowest paid coach in the Big Sky Conference, despite her repeated requests for increased pay.

“In the 5 years that Ms. Babcock coached at UM, her salary did not increase, but the male head track and field coach’s wages increased by $14,000, with no championships or similar accolades,” said the amended complaint.

The university maintains that it has in recent years enacted a “purposeful culture shift to empower women on our campus.”

Since current UM President Seth Bodnar took over in January 2018, 78% of campus promotions have been female employees and 59% of all new hires have been female candidates. Additionally, nine members of the president’s 13-person cabinet are women.

“There is always more progress to be made, and we are committed to continuing the move forward,” said UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz in a statement. “But we are proud of the culture we are building under the leadership of President Bodnar.”

The Title IX lawsuit was initially filed in U.S. District Court last August with four plaintiffs alleging UM “has long fostered and encouraged a culture, and the resulting actions, that ‘on the basis of sex’ denied female employees the benefits of their long dedication to UM’s educational programs.”

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

The original plaintiffs in the suit include Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees. They are represented by Hillary Carls and Sherine Blackford of Blackford Carls P.C. in Bozeman.

The filing also cites “John Doe Defendants 1-50,” but does not further identify the individuals.

At a hearing in June regarding the class-action status of the suit, the plaintiffs' attorneys claimed to have identified more than 70 other current or former female UM employees as eligible class-action members.