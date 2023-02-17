A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was canceled after a missing 12-year-old boy was found safe Friday.
A missing person alert was sent out Friday morning for Cade Kruger at the request of University of Montana police.
He was wearing black pajamas, and the advisory said he didn't have coat or shoes on. He was not dressed for the weather.
An alert that he was found safe was sent shortly after.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoë Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zoë Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today