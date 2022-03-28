13 candidates file for MCPS school board election, levies to be considered

Candidate filing for the Missoula County Public Schools election closed last Friday and 13 people have filed with the election office to run for six positions that are opening up this year.

The school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the Missoula County Election Office on election day, Tuesday, May 3.

Terms are expiring this spring for board chair Diane Lorenzen, Vicki McDonald, Ann Wake and Wilena Old Person. The two additional open spots are currently held by Michael Gehl and Arlene Walker-Andrews, who were both appointed to the board after the school election in 2021.

Only Old Person and Wake are seeking reelection for their positions. Both Gehl and Walker-Andrews are running to maintain their seats on the board.

The MCPS board is made up of 11 trustees representing the city of Missoula and outlying communities that feed into the district’s high schools. They serve two- to three-year terms. Seven trustees can vote on both elementary and high school districts and represent District 1.

There are seven people running for the three seats that will be opening up for District 1 to serve three-year terms, including Keegan Witt, Old Person, Jill Taber, Nathan Gibson, Meg Whicher, Amy Livesay and Beth Wanberg.

Four trustees each represent District A (Lolo and Woodman), District B (Target Range and Bonner), District C (Hellgate), and District D (Seeley-Swan and Sunset), and can only vote on high school matters.

Karen Sherman and Wake are running for the three-year trustee position to represent District A. Walker-Andrews and Taylor Ramos are running for a two-year term to represent District B. Rob Woelich and Gehl are running for a two-year term to represent District C.

The trustee position representing District D is not up for election this year.

An event to meet candidates running in the election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library in Cooper Room B. The event will also be streamed online.

Candidates who have filed but want to withdraw from the election must do so by 5 p.m. on March 31 to have their names removed from the ballot. Those who wish to file as write-in candidates can do so by the same deadline.

Levies for both the high school and elementary districts could also be on ballots for the upcoming election.

The board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to come to a decision based on the MCPS administration’s recommendation to run a high school and elementary general fund levy in order to reach the maximum amount of funding they can receive.

The administration is recommending a $525,962 levy for the high schools and $294,790 for the elementary schools, according to the agenda.

Both amounts represent the maximum amount of funding each district can receive based on the school funding formula, which is heavily influenced by school district enrollment.

For more information on how to register to vote or check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State's Office online.

