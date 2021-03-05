13 former students sue Clearview Academy, Reflections Academy schools for girls

Reflections Academy Inc., opened in 2016. Manning, its owner, has long worked in Montana’s private, for-profit teen treatment industry. She has worked for more than a decade with the Pullan brothers, who are accused of sexually abusing residents.

Reflections Academy and Clearview Academy are both licensed by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. Manning owns Reflections and Mary Theilbar told the Missoulian that she owns Clearview, although her sons help run the program.

Theilbar told the Missoulian Thursday that she was not aware of the lawsuit yet and therefore did not have a comment. She said Clearview is a Christian school.

“God started this program,” she said. “People just came to me from all over the United States.”

Theilbar was not directly involved with the program and was out of state for medical reasons during at least some of the time that residents involved in the lawsuit attended the school, she said. Residents suing Clearview attended the program at various times from 2012 to 2018.

Theilbar said that in 2013, she was receiving treatment for cancer. At the time, Manning was serving as the director of Clearview before leaving in 2015 to open Reflections, she added.